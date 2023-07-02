2023 NHL Free Agency – Opening Day Winners by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NHL‘s free agency window opened on Saturday, and teams quickly made their mark. Several teams understood the assignment, bringing in players to right the ship and turn things around. Conversely, some questionable deals were handed out that made us question what General Managers were thinking.

We’re breaking down a few of the winners and losers after the first day of free agency.

Detroit Red Wings

Without question, Steve Yzerman is expediting the Detroit Red Wings rebuild and shaping the Original Six franchise into a contender.

The Red Wings had one of the busiest opening days in the league, with Yzerman signing ten players to contracts. Among his most notable moves, Yzerman lured J.T. Compher to Motor City on a five-year, $25.5 million deal. Compher was integral to the Colorado Avalanche’s secondary scoring, totaling 85 points over the past two seasons. More impressively, Compher’s been an analytics darling, compiling some intriguing metrics. The former second-round pick has a 51.5% expected goals-for rating over the past four seasons, despite starting just 48.1% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

Subsequently, Detroit added Shayne Gostisbehere and Justin Holl to their blue line, solidifying its backend.

With his flurry of moves, Yzerman turned his bottom six into one of his biggest assets. The Daniel Sprong and Klim Kostin signings complement his young and talented core, and he’s given his team four lines they can turn to under any circumstance.

Altogether, the Wings’ GM set the team up for long-term success without compromising his ability to re-ink the talent from within.

NHL Free Agency Day 1 Losers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Leave it to Kyle Dubas to make all the right moves on the opening day of free agency. For the first time since 2005-06, the Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs. Consequently, the Pens’ front office was dismissed, ushering in a new era under Dubas.

The former Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager made a few calculated moves, upgrading the Penguins into playoff contenders. Dubas sought out a familiar target in Noel Acciari, inking the former Leafs’ forward to a three-year contract. Moreover, he brought in Lars Eller on a two-year pact, galvanizing the bottom two lines.

However, Dubas reserved his best moves for the defensive zone. Ryan Graves has been one of the most unassuming defensemen over the past few seasons. Despite being a primary defender, the former Stanley Cup winner has positive metrics across the board, highlighting his elite two-way play. Additionally, he re-upped with Tristan Jarry, bringing the Pens’ primary netminder back on a five-year deal.

More work is needed, and Dubas won’t shy away from making moves. Immediately, the Penguins move back into the upper echelon of the NHL and can make the most of the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin era.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins weren’t expected to compete last year. An aging core, questions in net, and a withered blue line were all knocks against the proud franchise. Nevertheless, the B’s out-performed preseason prognostications and had a record year. With their backs up against the cap wall, this offseason kicked off with gloomy overtones. Yet, here we are one day into free agency, and the Bruins have re-tooled for another run.

Boston made some of the shrewdest moves on July 1. The reigning President Trophy winners signed James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie, and Kevin Shattenkirk, costing them just $4 million against the cap next season. Term isn’t an issue either, as only Geekie was offered more than a one-year pact. That will help the Bruins get the most out of their veteran players as the ‘show-me’ deals incentivize them to be their best.

With over $6 million in cap space and just a trio of restricted free agents left to sign, the Bruins have reminded the league they are still a contender.

