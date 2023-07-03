2024 NBA Championship Odds: Los Angeles Lakers Will Be a Title Contender by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

The Los Angeles Lakers underwent significant changes at the trade deadline, resulting in a revamped roster that propelled them to become one of the top teams in the Western Conference. While the Denver Nuggets held the throne as the conference’s dominant force, it became evident in the playoffs that the Lakers’ transformation had placed them squarely in contention. Despite being swept by Denver, a closer examination reveals a more nuanced picture.

In assessing team dominance, looking beyond point differentials and considering the intricacies witnessed during the games is crucial. The Lakers’ series against Denver was undoubtedly one-sided in terms of results, but it failed to capture the whole story. The Lakers’ performance against Denver becomes more impressive when comparing point differentials in other series. The Lakers, the only team Denver swept, had the smallest point differential deficit of any team against the Nuggets, with just a +24 margin for Denver.

The Lakers’ offseason overhaul included parting ways with Russell Westbrook and adding significant depth to their roster. With an entire season ahead to refine their chemistry, the Lakers now possess a formidable lineup capable of challenging any opponent. It is crucial to recognize this transformation and regard the Lakers as a clear-cut title contender.

The Nuggets’ dominance was evident against other teams in the playoffs. Against Miami, they boasted an impressive point differential of +39. In the series against Minnesota, they triumphed with a staggering +44-point differential. Even the Phoenix Suns, who managed to win two games, succumbed to a +57 point differential against Denver. In contrast, despite being swept, the Lakers managed to keep their point differential deficit against Denver to a relatively modest +24.

Given the Lakers’ performance and upgraded roster, viewing them as a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season is imperative. The team’s potential is undeniably enhanced with the removal of Westbrook’s playing style and the infusion of depth. Their evolution from a struggling team to a legitimate title contender is remarkable and demands recognition.

In conclusion, the Lakers’ transformation during the trade deadline propelled them to become a prominent force in the Western Conference. While their sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets may overshadow their performance, a closer examination reveals that the Lakers’ point differential deficit against Denver was the smallest among all teams they faced. With their reinvigorated roster and improved depth, the Lakers are poised to challenge for the NBA championship. Recognizing their evolution and considering them a clear-cut title contender in the Western Conference is crucial.