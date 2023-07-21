2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Projected Lottery Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The 2023 NBA Draft is in the books, and it’s never too early to turn our attention to next year’s class of NBA talent. The college and professional ranks will be loaded with the next generation of impact players, All-Stars, and maybe even league MVPs.

Let’s look at the 14 players we believe are projected lottery picks for the 2024 NBA Draft.

1. Matas Buzelis – SG | 6’9″, 190 lbs. | 18.8 years old | G League Ignite

The buzz around Buzelis comes not from what he is now but from what he could become down the road. The Chicago native is a long point forward with the ability to score at all three levels, handle the basketball, and set up teammates with solid playmaking.

2. Isaiah Collier – PG | 6’3″, 190 lbs. | 18.8 years old | USC

Collier’s shiftiness, explosiveness, and speed make him the best freshman in the country heading into next season. USC head coach Andy Enfield has struck gold yet again on the recruiting trail, and time will tell if Collier can thrive within his system.

3. Ron Holland – PF | 6’8″, 195 lbs. | 18.0 years old | G League Ignite

Holland made a serious statement at the McDonald’s All-American Game, putting up 11 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in 21 minutes. His size, athleticism, and intensity on both sides of the court make him a two-way dream for the next level.

4. Justin Edwards – SF | 6’7″, 180 lbs. | 19.6 years old | Kentucky

In what will be one of the most talented classes the Wildcats have had since 2015, Justin Edwards made his presence known at the GLOBL JAM gold medal game this summer. The incoming freshman scored 23 points against Canada, displaying his versatile skillset and ability to take over a game at a given moment.

5. Zaccharie Risacher – SF | 6’9″, 200 lbs. | 18.3 years old | JL Bourge (France)

At 6’9″, Risacher has one of the smoothest jumpers in the class, with an excellent feel for the game. He’s a strong passer for his size and has excellent instincts on defense. The professional ranks in France should help toughen him up for the next level.

6. Stephon Castle – PG/SG | 6’6″, 205 lbs. | 18.6 years old | UConn

Castle will look to maintain the heightened expectations in Storrs after UConn lost a fair amount of talent from their national championship roster. He won’t amaze you with his athleticism, but his ability to create separation off the dribble and consistently knock down jump shots over defenders should excite Huskies fans.

7. D.J. Wagner – PG/SG | 6’4″, 165 lbs. | 18.2 years old | Kentucky

Previously considered the top prospect in the class, Wagner has slipped a bit since the winter but remains a blue-chip recruit for the Wildcats. He will be crucial to Kentucky’s expected success this season and could return to his perch atop this class.

8. Aaron Bradshaw – C | 7’2″, 210 lbs. | 19.2 years old | Kentucky

Bradshaw will man the paint for the departed Oscar Tshiebwe but remains an unknown after missing out on GLOBL JAM due to injury. He was a beast in the paint throughout high school and will enter the collegiate season as arguably the best freshman big in the country.

9. Trey Alexander – SG | 6’4″, 185 lbs. | 20.2 years old | Creighton

Alexander is so smooth with the ball in his hands. Whether driving the lane or showing off his perimeter shooting, he can impact a game in so many ways and has the goods to make a real impact on an organization at the next level.

10. Kyle Filipowski – C | 7’0″, 230 lbs. | 19.7 years old | Duke

Filipowski should be an All-American in 2023-24 and could become one of the faces of college basketball. As one of the top-performing freshmen in the country a season ago representing Duke, expect to see tons of the seven-footer next season as he displays his vast array of skills.

11. Donovan Clingan – C | 7’2″, 265 lbs. | 19.4 years old | UConn

There may not be a non-starter returning to college basketball with higher expectations than Clingan. The UConn big man sat and learned behind superstar Adama Sanogo last season while showing flashes of his potential in a pivotal role off the bench. It’ll be his starting spot this season, where the bar will be set high for the incoming sophomore.

12. Tyrese Proctor – PG | 6’5″, 175 lbs. | 19.3 years old | Duke

Proctor’s reclassification made him a younger freshman for the Blue Devils last season, but he showed flashes of what he could do if given a second season in Durham. He’ll get the reins to the backcourt in November, and with some experience now under his belt, the sky is the limit for the Australian.

13. Bronny James – PG/SG | 6’2″, 190 lbs. | 18.8 years old | USC

James used the McDonald’s All-American Game to show the world that his game is nothing like his father’s. Bronny is a lethal shooter when left alone and has continued to improve his handles and build towards the end of his high school career. One thing he does possess, along with his pop, is a tremendous feel for the game.

14. Reed Sheppard – PG/SG | 6’3″, 170 lbs. | 18.1 years old | Kentucky

A four-star recruit ranked outside the top 50 heading into this season, Sheppard showed out in a big way at GLOBL JAM last week for the Wildcats. He showed off shooting, athleticism, and defense, which may have proven him an undervalued commodity in high school.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.