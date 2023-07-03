3 Moves the Kraken Need to Make to Win the 2024 Stanley Cup by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Seattle Kraken made waves in the NHL this year. Two seasons into their tenure as an expansion franchise, the Kraken emerged as a legitimate threat in the Pacific Division. Seattle was in the thick of the playoff race all season, finishing 11 points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for top spot in the Western Conference.

More importantly, they translated that regular season success into playoff victories. The Kraken knocked off the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in the opening round and then forced the Dallas Stars to Game 7 in Round 2.

Now, the Kraken face the ultimate test in replicating their success year-over-year. Their offseason is off to an underwhelming start, but there are a few moves they can make to compete for next year’s championship.

Re-Sign Vince Dunn

To borrow a line from the infallible Joni Mitchell, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.” It’s a sentiment that could soon ring true for the Kraken if they don’t prioritize re-signing Vince Dunn.

Finding an elite top-tier defender in today’s NHL is easier said than done. Dunn had a breakout campaign in Seattle, posting a career-best 14 goals and 64 points. Moreover, he re-kindled his underlying analytics in his second season with the Kraken, implying his output comes from a sustainable place.

The former second-round pick put up the second-best expected goals-for rating of his career and was an invaluable contributor on both ends of the ice. Further, Dunn is on the precipice of his prime hockey years and is due for a pay increase.

Getting a deal done is the first bridge the Kraken needs to cross to maintain last year’s lofty standards.

Find a 1B Goalie

Tandem goaltenders are all the rage these days. More and more teams are turning to a 1A/1B system to alleviate the pressure and rigors of a full-time workload. Seattle employed this strategy brilliantly last year, but as it stands, they only have one netminder under contract. It’s imperative they find someone to share the crease with Philipp Grubauer.

Grubauer has never been a primary goalie. The only time he started more than 40 games in a season, Grubauer posted the worst save percentage (88.9%), goals-against average (3.16), and goals saved above average in his career (-26.4). Although the Kraken succeeded with Martin Jones in 2022-23, it’s time to find a more competent replacement. Jones ended the campaign with an eye-popping 27-13-3 record, despite posting a forgettable 88.6% save percentage and a 2.99 goals-against average.

The free agent market is depleted, so Seattle might have to seek out a 1B goaltender via trade. The alternative is promoting a goalie from within; however, that could compromise their competitiveness in the short term.

Build a New Third Line

Curiously, the Kraken let Morgan Geekie and Daniel Sprong walk in free agency despite having a boatload of cap space and a need for depth players. Now, they’re forced to scour the depths of free agency to replenish their bottom six forwards.

Starting July, Seattle has only ten forwards under contract for next season. Thankfully, their top two lines remain intact, but there is a need to find suitable depth options that fit their system. Geekie and Sprong were above-average depth players with solid underlying metrics. Both forwards had expected goals-for ratings above 50.0%, combining for 30 goals and 74 points last year.

That’s not to say the Kraken won’t find players to replicate those metrics, but re-signing players familiar with their system is less cumbersome than starting from scratch. The players are out there, but the longer they wait, the shallower the pool becomes. The Kraken would be wise to make a splash now.

