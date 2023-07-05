5 College Football Tight End and Offensive Linemen Transfers on New Teams by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

We see some interesting shifts among key players as we look at the tight end and offensive lineman positions for the upcoming college football season. In particular, any player headed to Iowa captures the attention, considering the program’s reputation as a “first-round tight end factory.”

Javion Cohen, who joined the Miami Hurricanes during the off-season, is one of the more significant additions to the O-line. With a new setting and team, seeing how Cohen settles into his role and impacts the Hurricanes’ game will be fascinating.

Jaheim Bell is another name to watch. The transfer from South Carolina to Florida State adds depth to the Seminoles’ offense, giving them a sturdy option at tight end.

With Michigan losing their previous tight end, LaDarius Henderson steps in to fill the void. Henderson’s performance this season could significantly impact the Wolverines’ fortunes.

Ajani Cornelius, who transferred from Rhode Island to Oregon, will also be a player to follow this season. His addition to the Ducks could make their already formidable offense even more versatile.

However, the name that truly stands out among the transfers is Erick All, who moves from Michigan to Iowa. All’s transfer to Iowa could be significant given Iowa’s reputation for producing top-tier tight ends. Names like George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, Noah Fant, and Sam LaPorta stand as testament to Iowa’s capability to mold tight ends into NFL-ready talents.

There are high hopes for All, especially considering his talent and flashes of brilliance in past seasons. However, his success at Iowa will hinge on his ability to stay healthy. After battling a back injury for the past couple of seasons, it’s crucial for All to maintain his fitness level this season.

Adding to the interesting dynamic at Iowa, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has also transferred to the Hawkeyes, reuniting him with All. Given Iowa’s penchant for relying on their tight ends, especially on third down plays, All could become a reliable target for McNamara.

If All stays healthy, he could find himself in the first-round conversation next year, following the footsteps of the numerous Iowa tight ends before him. This season, therefore, holds immense significance for All and the other transferring tight ends as they seek to make their mark in college football.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.