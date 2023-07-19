5 NBA Teams that Should Be Interested in Zach LaVine by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The Chicago Bulls are flirting with a rebuild, and they ought to rip off the band-aid and do it. After all, they are the Chicago Bulls, one of the most prominent NBA franchises in the world, so seeing the Bulls continually try to patch together a playoff team is brutal. Blowing up the team, clearing salaries, and acquiring as many assets as possible is what the Bulls should spend the rest of their summer doing. This version of the Bulls led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan’s ceiling is a first-round exit, and that’s being generous. Dealing away Zach LaVine for some young talent and some picks is where you start, so here are five teams that should call the Bulls about landing LaVine’s services.

Miami Heat

Who knows where this Damian Lillard saga is headed? Portland seems not to be budging from their stance that they are open to dealing Lillard anywhere, so even though Lillard still seems likely headed for South Beach, they need a Plan B. Jimmy Butler needs another prominent scorer alongside him, which is exactly what Lavine could provide. Miami would save some assets in a LaVine deal, but nothing matters until we get an answer on Lillard.

Orlando Magic

Sticking in Florida, the Magic finally seem ready to turn the corner in their rebuild. They improved throughout last season and should have leaps from Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero in store this upcoming year. They could use a scoring wing in a big way, and Zach LaVine fits that mold. He’d provide Orlando with an immediate scoring punch and a proven veteran presence that would alleviate some of the pressure off Banchero to be the guy immediately.

Sacramento Kings

People forget how good the Kings were last year, and the public consensus essentially dismisses them from competing in the West this upcoming year. This is a dangerous team. Make no mistake about them. De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and a strong crop of role players led by Keegan Murray are solid, but a Zach LaVine acquisition would take the Kings to the next level. After already expressing interest in Bradley Beal, the Kings have shown their willingness to add a prominent scoring as a win-now move, which LaVine’s arrival would undoubtedly warrant.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers must do everything possible to milk out every last drop of Joel Embiid’s prime. James Harden’s trade request threw a curveball at Philly’s offseason, and the Sixers are only looking to deal Harden if they get a star return. While Harden may not necessarily welcome a trade to the Windy City, he has no say in the situation. If Chicago isn’t interested in Harden, the expiring contract of Tobias Harris could be desirable, along with a few young players and future picks. Embiid, LaVine, and Tyrese Maxey would create a prolific offense and should be right back in the later rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

New York Knicks

The Knicks will be linked to every star until they ultimately land one. It’s just the way things go. While LaVine isn’t in the stratosphere of some of the stars the Knicks have been linked to in the past, he would undoubtedly be a name who would fill a need. He’d be the scoring wing needed to complement Jalen Brunson, and the Knicks could offer Chicago a bevy of young players and picks in return.

