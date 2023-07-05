5 of the Most Massive Deals From MLB Trade Deadlines Past by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

MLB‘s trade deadline day has always been a source of excitement and intrigue. Some deals have been particularly influential, altering the course of a season, a player’s career, and even a franchise’s trajectory. Here are five of the most significant trade deadline moves in Major League Baseball history.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

In 1987, the Detroit Tigers aimed to boost their pennant hopes by acquiring veteran pitcher Doyle Alexander from the Atlanta Braves. While Alexander did shine, going 9-0 down the stretch, the Braves got the better end of the deal long-term. Detroit made it to the ALCS, where they were downed by eventual world champions, the Minnesota Twins, but Atlanta got a franchise changer for Alexander. The player they received in return was future Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who became a linchpin of the Braves’ dominant pitching staff in the 1990s.

At the 2004 deadline, the Boston Red Sox orchestrated a complex four-team trade that sent beloved shortstop Nomar Garciaparra away. In return, they acquired key contributors Orlando Cabrera and Doug Mientkiewicz. This bold trade resulted in chemistry that carried the Red Sox to their first World Series title in 86 years, finally breaking the “Curse of the Bambino.”

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

In one of the most impactful deadline trades, the Houston Astros acquired ace Randy Johnson from the Seattle Mariners in 1998. Johnson delivered an unforgettable half-season performance, recording a 10-1 record with a 1.28 ERA. Although the Astros fell short in the playoffs, Johnson’s trade underscored the potential power of a deadline move.

The Milwaukee Brewers made a splash at the 2008 deadline by acquiring ace CC Sabathia from the Cleveland Indians. Sabathia’s arrival revitalized the Brewers, as he went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA down the stretch, leading the team to their first playoff appearance in 26 years. His Herculean effort, including pitching on three days’ rest during the final week, is still revered by Brewers fans.

The Houston Astros pulled off a last-minute deal to acquire Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers in 2017. The former MVP and Cy Young Award winner went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in the regular season and was named ALCS MVP. Verlander’s dominant performance helped the Astros secure their first World Series title, making this trade one for the history books.

These trades serve as a reminder of the importance of the trade deadline and the potential seismic shifts that can occur. Each transaction can transform a team, create a legend, and even break a longstanding curse. As long as there’s baseball, the trade deadline will continue to provide fans with suspense, surprises, and stories that will be discussed for generations.