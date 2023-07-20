A Turn of the Cards: St. Louis' Prospects for a Season Flip by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The Major League Baseball season is well underway, and one question has been gaining traction among fans and pundits – can the St. Louis Cardinals turn their season around?

The Cardinals’ performance has been inconsistent at best. Despite starting the season with a strong roster and promising potential, the team has yet to truly shine. It’s an unexpected outcome, particularly when you compare them to squads like the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays, bogged down with injuries and losing their frontline starter, are dealing with the opposite problem of maintaining momentum rather than trying to build it like the Cards.

However, the Cardinals’ recent performance might offer a glimmer of hope for their supporters, as they are currently riding a five-game win streak.

The Cardinals had a solid May, but it was immediately overshadowed by a pair of losing streaks of five and six games. However, the Cardinals may be on the verge of a comeback following the All-Star break.

Unlike the Rays, who arguably have already peaked this season, the Cardinals have not yet showcased their best. That’s a compelling factor in the betting arena. Currently, the betting odds for the Cardinals to win the National League Central Division are +700. The Cards are ten games back, but they’re building momentum in the second half.

Backers of underperforming teams often find their faith rewarded, especially when those teams start showing signs of reaching their potential – and that’s precisely the trajectory for the Cardinals right now. With a mediocre division and a roster filled with unrealized potential, there’s a real chance for the Cardinals to flip the script and prove that their May performance was not a fluke.

Whether you’re a Cardinals fan, a bettor, or just a baseball enthusiast, keep your eyes on St. Louis.

