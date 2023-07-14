Aces' Jackie Young and Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Headline WNBA 3-Point Contest by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The WNBA‘s leading three-point scorers, Las Vegas Aces’ Jackie Young and New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu, are set to headline the 2023 STARRY® WNBA 3-Point Contest. The contest will be held at Las Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena on Friday, July 14, showcasing the WNBA’s talent from behind the arc.

The three-point showdown and the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will be broadcast live on ESPN at 4 p.m. ET, kicking off the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game weekend. The All-Star game itself will take place on Saturday, July 15.

Joining Young, who has a stellar 48.5 percent from the three-point range, and Ionescu, with 54 three-pointers this season, are DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun, Kelsey Mitchell of the Indiana Fever, Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings, and Sami Whitcomb of the Seattle Storm. This will be the second 3-Point Contest for Mitchell, Ogunbowale, and Whitcomb, while Carrington, Ionescu, and Young are newcomers to the event.

STARRY® is not only sponsoring the 3-Point Contest but also creating a dynamic fan experience with interactive events at the WNBA Live presented by U.S. Bank. Fans can test their own three-point skills at the STARRY Court’s Shoot Your Shot Competition, with the potential to win cash prizes. In the STARRY Style Lounge, attendees can explore WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson‘s footwear style, engage in games, snap photos at a branded booth, and try out STARRY products.

The two-day fan festival, WNBA Live, will commence on Friday, July 14, celebrating the convergence of the WNBA, fashion, music, and culture at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.