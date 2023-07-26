AFC West Shakeup: The Los Angeles Chargers Poised to Surge by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

NFL pundits can’t help but take notice of the new wave brewing on the West Coast – specifically in the form of the Los Angeles Chargers. The franchise carries odds of +2200 to win it all and +1300 to become the AFC champions. With odds of +300 to win the AFC West, the Chargers are an underdog, but this is where the tides begin to turn.

Four consecutive years have passed where the Chargers have not eclipsed their pre-season win total. This year’s set line is at 9.5 wins. For many, the trend raises a red flag. However, when peering under the surface, there’s a strong case for why this year could break the cycle.

Justin Herbert‘s contract extension might be stealing the headlines, but the real strength of this team extends beyond their prized quarterback. The Chargers are stacked with talent that has flown under the radar due to persistent injury issues. Yet, there is a silver lining – if this team can maintain a healthy roster, their potential becomes tantalizingly impressive.

Keeping Brandon Staley irks some people due to his reputation for being aggressive – a trait that has cost the Chargers some games in the past. Nevertheless, given the breadth of talent at Staley’s disposal, the Chargers should still comfortably rank among the top five teams in the AFC.

The path to division glory does not come without formidable competition. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by the phenomenal Patrick Mahomes, remain dominant in the AFC West. However, it’s worth noting that the Chargers held their ground against the Chiefs last season, with several close games that could have swung either way.

The Chargers’ chances of edging closer to that elusive division title, surpassing their pre-season win total, and even securing Herbert’s first playoff win appear promising. They stand out as potential Super Bowl dark horses, albeit the journey will be challenging. One such hurdle could be a resurgent Denver Broncos team, further solidifying the AFC West as one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

Betting on the Chargers might seem a risky proposition, given the competition. Still, if their key players stay healthy and they leverage their wealth of talent, the Chargers could defy the odds and make some serious waves in the upcoming NFL season.

