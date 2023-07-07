AL Central Odds Update: Twins Stretch Lead Over Guardians
The Minnesota Twins are leading MLB‘s weakest division, the tight AL Central, but multiple teams are on their heels.
Minnesota Twins -290 (Last week: -175)
The Minnesota Twins sit atop the AL Central with a record of 45-43 and appeared to have turned a corner after a rough stretch to close out June. The Twins have increased their lead in the AL Central over the Cleveland Guardians by one game over the last week, highlighted by them winning six of their last ten games. With the Twins getting back on track, they’ve seen their odds of capturing the division crown bet down from -175 to -290 over the last week.
After winning the AL Central in 2022, the Cleveland Guardians are back in the mix in 2023. The Guardians’ pitching has been better, but it struggled to kick off the year and led them to start in a hole. Cleveland’s playing some solid baseball and have won six of their last ten games, but they sit 1.5 games behind the Twins for the division lead. With Minnesota also playing well, the Guardians have seen their odds of winning the AL Central drop slightly from +170 to +260.Chicago White Sox +1800 (Last week: +1000)
It’s hard to find a more disappointing story than the Chicago White Sox’s past two seasons. There are many talented position players on this roster and some high-end starters in their rotation. Luis Robert Jr. has been putting together a very nice campaign but can’t carry the offense alone. The White Sox have lost three in a row and seven of their last ten games, leading to their odds dropping over the previous week from +1000 to +1800 to win the AL Central.Detroit Tigers +6500 (Last week: +4000)
The Detroit Tigers started the year with some consistency but largely came back down to earth in May. There are still quality pieces on this roster, but they haven’t been able to find sustained success. Detroit has posted a 5-5 record over their last ten games, which describes who they are, a mediocre team. The Tigers sit six games back of the Twins in the AL Central and have seen their odds drop to win the division from +4000 to +6500.Kansas City Royals +25000 (Last week: +25000)
The Kansas City Royals continue their rebuild, and it’ll be multiple seasons before they can compete for the division again. With the Royals struggling, there’s no reason to discuss their odds further. After losing seven of their last ten games and four in a row, they sit at +25000 with a dismal 25-63 record.
AL Central Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|AL Central Odds
|AL Pennant Odds
|World Series Odds
|Minnesota Twins
|-290
|1200
|2400
|Cleveland Guardians
|260
|3500
|7500
|Chicago White Sox
|1800
|15000
|25000
|Detroit Tigers
|6500
|50000
|50000
|Kansas City Royals
|25000
|50000
|100000