AL Central Winner: Better Off Backing the Guardians or Twins? by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The American League Central division continues to teeter back and forth between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins, with the lead seeming to hinge on who has had the most recent series against the struggling Kansas City Royals. However, with the Twins recently pulling ahead by two games, it’s time to take a deeper look at these two teams.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

It’s worth noting that the Twins have adopted a peculiar approach regarding their lineup. Their platooning strategy, regularly rotating players based on the pitcher’s handedness, is unconventional. This has resulted in many of their players only getting two plate appearances before being replaced defensively when facing left-handed pitchers.

Their pitching staff, though not boasting a clear ace, avoids the pitfall of any notably poor performers. Names such as Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, and Sonny Gray might not be household names, but their consistency and resilience have played a vital role in the Twins’ success this season.

The Guardians, on the other hand, lean heavily on their strong pitching. Their lineup, however, has been less than impressive this season. With the exception of Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s hitters have struggled to make a significant impact. These two hitters are carrying the weight of the team’s offense, with the rest of the lineup leaving much to be desired.

The AL Central is a testament to the old adage that “consistency is key.” With its unconventional lineup strategy and solid rotation, Minnesota has managed to pull ahead. As for the Guardians, their lackluster hitting depth could prove to be their Achilles heel in the race for the division title.

The Central currently seems more like a contest of who can outlast the other rather than who can outplay. Only time will tell whether the Twins’ steady pitching and platooning strategy will out grind the Guardians’ potent pitching but struggling offense.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks