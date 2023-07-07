AL West Odds Update: Astros Cut Into Rangers Division Lead by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Texas Rangers continue sitting on top of the AL West and boast better odds of winning the division crown than the Houston Astros.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 51-37. Even with the Rangers holding the division lead, they’ve hit their first real rough patch since they leapfrogged the Houston Astros for the top position. The Rangers have lost two straight games and are 4-6 over their last ten. With their lackluster stretch of play, the Rangers have seen their AL West odds drop from -170 to -120.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries have been an issue, but depth at the position has paid off. June saw the Astros struggle, but they’ve put themselves back on a positive trajectory in July. The Astros have won seven of their last ten games and only trail Texas by two games in the AL West. As a result, Houston has seen their odds of winning the division bet down from +170 to +100.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Even with a lot of inconsistencies, the M’s seem to have found a groove of late, winning six of their last ten games. Seattle is still a longshot to win the AL West, where they trail the Rangers by seven games, but they’re much closer in the wild-card race, where they’re 4.5 games back. With their good stretch, the Mariners have seen their odds to win the division rise from +3000 to +2300.

Will this be the year the Los Angeles Angels return to the postseason? It’s possible. Injuries have been the story for the Angels over the last two weeks, headlined by Mike Trout’s absence and Shohei Ohtani’s injury. The Angels have lost three in a row and seven of their last ten. Combining their injuries with their poor play, the Angels have seen their odds to win the AL West nearly triple over the last week, plummeting from +1200 to +3000.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. Not only are they struggling on the field, but the A’s are also struggling off it, with plenty of discussions about their eventual relocation. Oakland has posted a discouraging 25-64 record. Nothing is appealing about this baseball team, but the 5-5 record they’ve posted over the last week is solid for their standards.

AL West Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Texas Rangers -120 450 1000 Houston Astros 100 440 1000 Seattle Mariners 2300 3000 5500 Los Angeles Angels 3000 3500 8000 Oakland Athletics 25000 50000 100000

