AL West Odds Update: Rangers Continue to Lead Astros by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Texas Rangers continue to sit on top of the AL West and boast better odds of winning the division crown than the Houston Astros.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB Game Picks.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 60-43. The Rangers blew up offensively last night against the Houston Astors, leading to the benches clearing between these division rivals. Texas leads the big leagues with 605 runs scored, and their offense has been a big reason why they continue holding onto the AL West division lead. Throughout the last month, the Rangers have seen their odds of winning the division crown bet down from -120 to -150.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but the recent activations of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve will undoubtedly serve as a big boost for the club offensively. Houston has won seven of their last ten games, but they still trail the Rangers by two games in the division. Knowing that they haven’t been shy to add in prior years, it will be interesting to see what Houston has in store ahead of the trade deadline. The Astros have seen their odds dip slightly over the last month from +100 to +120. This appears to be a substantial value price.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. The M’s find themselves two games over .500 while sitting 4.5 games behind a wild-card spot. Seattle has won six of their last ten games, but not much has really changed over the previous month. Seattle continues to own +2300 odds to win the AL West, which is a longshot even with the more consistent play we’ve seen lately.

Will this be the year the Los Angeles Angels return to the postseason? It’s possible. There’s plenty of debate about what the Angels will do with Shohei Ohtani. Still, the club dealing for pitcher Lucas Giolito from the Chicago White Sox signifies a team likely buying ahead of the deadline, not selling. The Angels have won seven of their last ten games yet still remain four games out of a wild-card spot. Over the last month, LA’s odds to win the AL West have dropped from +3000 to +5000.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. Not only are they struggling on the field, but the A’s are also struggling off it, with plenty of discussions about their eventual relocation. Oakland has posted a horrendous 28-76 record, and there’s no point in further discussing their odds.

AL West Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook