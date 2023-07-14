Analyzing the Detroit Lions' Backfield: Gibbs and Montgomery by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In a surprising shakeup in the Detroit Lions‘ backfield, D’Andre Swift has been shown the door. The main contributor to the Lions’ ground game for the past seasons, Swift was expected to be a star player but never fully lived up to the team’s expectations. The Lions have pivoted, placing their hopes on the young and dynamic Jahmyr Gibbs and the dependable David Montgomery.

Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell is not known for favoring a single running back. This approach may be a breath of fresh air for Gibbs and Montgomery. The addition of David Montgomery is particularly noteworthy. Despite his lackluster performance with the Chicago Bears, owing to their perennially struggling offensive line, the Lions coaching staff has shown confidence in his potential. With an elite, top-tier offensive line, the Lions should offer Montgomery the support he lacked in Chicago. He may not be the most explosive back, but Montgomery can consistently grind out yards, and a bolstered Lions’ line should significantly elevate his game.

However, it’s the rookie Jahmyr Gibbs who could be the real game-changer for the Lions this season. Gibbs’s explosiveness and versatility, especially in the passing game, make him a formidable threat on any down. The Lions have high expectations for Gibbs; after all, they spent a first-round draft pick to secure him.

The Lions’ plan seems clear: Gibbs and Montgomery will likely split carries early in the season, allowing Gibbs time to acclimate to the NFL‘s intensity and pace. But if Gibbs can stay healthy and adapt to the professional game, we could see him emerge as the Lions’ star running back by the end of the year.

So, what does this mean for fantasy football enthusiasts? It might be wise to hold off on investing in Gibbs or Montgomery immediately but keep a close eye on the Lions’ backfield situation. If Gibbs adapts well to the NFL and Montgomery thrives behind a superior offensive line, both could be solid picks later in the season.

