Are the Broncos Rushing Javonte Williams Back Too Soon?

In the high-impact world of the NFL, it’s never about a single player. However, the scene in Denver seems to be painting a different picture as the spotlight increasingly shines on Javonte Williams. While many are quick to crown him the Broncos’ undisputed primary back, assessing the situation critically and considering the possible implications is essential.

Coming off an ACL injury is no small feat, especially for a position as demanding as the running back. The time required for a player to regain their top form post-injury varies widely, with some never returning to their previous level of performance. Most players, particularly running backs and wide receivers, take up to a year to regain their top form after a significant injury. They might still have decent numbers, but their peak usually comes the season after their return.

This leads us back to the Denver Broncos and the Williams situation. There’s a strong possibility the team will ease him back into action. The goal is for him to be their primary back by the end of the season. However, the path to that point may be more gradual than fans and fantasy football managers might hope.

Complicating the matter further, the Broncos signed Samaje Perine during the off-season. A promising player since his time at Oklahoma, Perine might be expected to pick up more carries than initially anticipated, serving as a useful “handcuff” in fantasy terms. He may see work on 3rd downs to relieve Williams, particularly early in the season.

The consensus is that Williams will likely be Denver‘s workhorse by the season’s end. However, remember the potential risk of injury setbacks and the possibility of Perine seeing more action.

Regardless of the situation, Williams and Perine are set to play pivotal roles in the Broncos’ 2023 campaign. For Williams, the coming season represents an opportunity to return to the field and show the world his true potential. For Perine, it’s a chance to carve out a significant role in a potent offense.

And for Broncos fans and fantasy football enthusiasts, it’s a storyline to watch closely as the season unfolds.

