Are the Miami Dolphins the Best Under-the-Radar Play of 2023?

There’s a growing buzz in the air that the Miami Dolphins might just be the surprise package this NFL season to come out of the AFC East. Yes, there’s been plenty of hype around the New York Jets lately, with many suggesting they could give the Buffalo Bills a run for their money. However, don’t discount the Dolphins. They are currently ranked sixth, at +1100 to win the AFC, third in the AFC East at +290 to take the division, and +2500 to win the Super Bowl. There’s been some shuffling in the rankings in the last few months, with the Dolphins seeing some movement up and down.

The performance of their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, will be critical. If Tua can remain healthy and play 14 or more games, the Dolphins could seriously challenge the Bills for the AFC East title and beyond.

Tua’s accuracy with the football is undeniable. If he can stay injury-free this season, Miami could reach new heights. With the arrival of Aaron Rodgers in New York and the adulation the Bills have been receiving, the Dolphins might be the under-the-radar play to watch out for.

There’s much to take away from Miami’s performance in the last playoff game against the Bills. The Dolphins traveled to New York and gave the Bills a challenging game. That performance served as a vital stepping stone into this season.

It’s hard to ignore the potential that the team shows this year. It might be the perfect year to place your bets on the Dolphins. This season, they aren’t the team to bet against – they might be the team to bet on.

