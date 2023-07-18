Are the Minnesota Twins Worse Than Their Standing Indicates by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins are certainly proving the old MLB adage that you’re only as good as your last game. The question many fans are now asking is, are they for real? It seems that they lose when they face formidable teams, but when matched against weaker teams, they emerge victorious. Is this indicative of the Twins being a team that only thrives when playing less challenging opponents?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

At present, that appears to be the case. The Twins can pitch, no doubt, but several of their key hitters are struggling this season. Carlos Correa, a mainstay of the lineup, is experiencing the worst offensive season of his career. Similarly, Byron Buxton, another anticipated heavy hitter, is batting at a disappointing .196. Furthermore, he seems stuck in a slump, with an 0 for his last 31 at-bats.

These two middle-of-the-order bats, boasting the most substantial contracts on the team, were expected to lead the offense. However, their underperformance has undoubtedly hampered the team’s run production. Despite having a fairly typical season for his standards, Joey Gallo has not fully utilized his skills despite a high strikeout rate and a tendency to hit solo home runs.

Despite currently holding first place, the Twins’ performance reflects more of an average team, a statement that may seem peculiar considering their standing. This perception is primarily due to their mediocre .500 record, indicating they’re just as likely to lose as they are to win any given game.

Their solid pitching has carried them thus far, but the lack of offensive support has kept them from truly dominating. The second half of the season may offer hope, especially if Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton can break out of their respective slumps. However, signs of a turnaround have been scarce so far, leaving fans and analysts alike waiting for the Twins to step up to the plateâ€”literally and figuratively.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks