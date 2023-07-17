Are the Orioles the Best Team in the American League? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There’s an ongoing debate in baseball about the best team in the American League, but for us, the choice is quite clear: it’s the Baltimore Orioles. We’ve previously gone on record asserting that not only will they win the East, but we also see them as strong contenders for the World Series. Despite the incredible two-month head start that the Rays had, the Orioles have proved their mettle, and it’s quite evident they have what it takes to stay at the top.

It’s reminiscent of the Little 500 bike race in Bloomington, Indiana, where one team often gets out to a huge lead, but ultimately, the race boils down to the last lap, ending in a nail-biting finish. The AL East race may follow the same narrative, with the Orioles in the lead, their bats, their defense, their swag, and their moxie are unmatched. Moreover, their pitching and bullpen stand out. This year, they possess the best hold guy and closer in the American League.

Yes, we acknowledge the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays boast some impressive pitchers, but we maintain our belief in the Orioles.

The Orioles are clearly up for the challenge. They have won eight in a row and are only one game back, which is surprising given the current odds. You can still get them for +325 to win the AL East, not just the American League but the division. These odds are notably shorter than a month ago when they were over 10 to 1, but still present good value. We’ve been betting on this team for two months and have no intention of stopping.

In the grand scheme of things, the Orioles, the Rays, and perhaps even the Texas Rangers, who are showing promise with their current winning streak, are all top contenders in the American League. This year’s race in the AL is shaping up to be an exciting one.

