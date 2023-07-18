Are the Phoenix Suns the Best Team in the NBA? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

When discussing the Phoenix Suns’ roster with their big three – Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal – the conversation inevitably leans towards an interesting question: do they possess the best roster in the NBA? The answer might not be as straightforward as it seems, depending on what parameters we’re looking at.

In terms of sheer talent, few teams can compete with the Suns. Durant, Booker, and Beal are among the most skilled and prolific players in the league, bringing a potent blend of scoring, playmaking, and leadership. With these three leading the charge, the Suns should undoubtedly be a serious contender for the league’s best record this season.

However, if we shift the lens to the overall completeness of the roster, the debate becomes more intricate. Teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Philadelphia 76ers have constructed rosters with impressive depth and balance. The latter, in particular, had a nearly perfect roster structure last season, though coaching issues somewhat marred it.

Upcoming off-season moves could further shake up the NBA landscape. Miami Heat’s potential acquisition of Damian Lillard, the uncertain future of James Harden with the Clippers, and the current state of the Philadelphia 76ers could all have significant implications on the “best roster” debate.

Regardless of these variables, one thing is clear: the Suns’ ‘Big Three’ positions them among the NBA’s elite. Anything short of a spectacular regular season would be a massive disappointment. However, if issues of depth or health arise during the postseason, that will be another conversation altogether.

While it’s too early to crown the Suns definitively as having the NBA’s best roster, they’re undoubtedly in the conversation. The combination of Durant, Booker, and Beal creates a feast situation in Phoenix, positioning the Suns as one of the teams to beat this upcoming season.

