Arizona Cardinals NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 4.5

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a dismal year in the NFC West. Will they see improvements during the 2023 NFL season or continue playing poorly?

There aren’t a lot of positive headlines surrounding the Arizona Cardinals. There are questions about when Kyler Murray will suit up as their quarterback, and the franchise is evidently in no position to rush him back, with very lackluster expectations. The Cardinals are sitting with a 4.5-win total, meaning more of the same is expected of what we saw last season. In 2022, the Cardinals finished 4-13, and there aren’t many reasons to expect that output to grow in 2023.

On offense, especially without Murray at QB1, it will be extremely difficult for Arizona to move the football. Even with Murray suiting up for most games last season, the Cardinals still finished in the bottom half of the league in scoring. Defensively, it will also remain a challenge for the Cardinals in 2023. There are some young pieces like Isaiah Simmons that we expect to continue developing, but there aren’t many reasons to be bullish outside of him from a futures perspective.

Overall, the Cardinals don’t exactly scream optimism. This group is once again expected to be among the worst in the NFL, and that should solidify them in the Caleb Williams discussion for the draft. How Murray returns to the field will go a long way in determining what the Cardinals do at the quarterback position moving forward, even if he’s locked into a deal.

Picking up five or more wins in 2023 will definitely be a challenge for the Arizona Cardinals. There aren’t many things that can really pop and exceed expectations with this group, meaning we’re on board with exactly where the oddsmakers set this number at 4.5. In addition, the Cardinals have a difficult schedule, meaning we’re inclined to back the under 4.5 wins at -120.

Verdict: Under 4.5 wins (-120)

