Aside From LaMelo Ball, What is Exciting About the Hornets? by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

The recent NBA contract extensions have been making headlines, with notable names like Tyrese Halliburton, LaMelo Ball, and De’Aaron Fox securing big-money deals. While all these extensions have significant implications, LaMelo Ball’s contract with the Charlotte Hornets stands out due to the team’s overall situation.

Despite the Hornets being perceived as one of the least exciting teams for the upcoming season, LaMelo Ball remains the most exciting player from the group for many. However, it is surprising to see a considerable number of LaMelo detractors. Nevertheless, there are strong reasons to believe in Ball’s potential.

In his rookie season, LaMelo Ball showcased his skills and versatility, averaging 23 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 36 games before an injury cut his campaign short. Standing at 6 ft 8 in, Ball possesses the qualities necessary for an exceptional guard, albeit needing improvement in efficiency. Nevertheless, his three-point shooting ability, with a career 38% from beyond the arc, is noteworthy, especially considering the difficulty of some of his shots.

While LaMelo Ball’s talent is undeniable, the Charlotte Hornets lack a supporting cast that matches his abilities. Comparing the situation to Tyrese Haliburton, another player from the same draft class, the Pacers have surrounded Haliburton with proven players like Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Additionally, the Hornets’ recent draft choice of Brandon Miller raised eyebrows as it seemed premature for a team lacking depth.

The lack of excitement surrounding the Hornets’ roster becomes even more apparent when considering their potential free agency losses, including PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre Jr., and the need to trade veteran Gordon Hayward to a contending team.

Charlotte is in a challenging position, unable to surround LaMelo Ball with a strong supporting cast. The team’s decision to draft Miller suggests a belief in the roster’s readiness for a playoff push, which seems unlikely given their current odds of emerging from the Eastern Conference.

Nevertheless, LaMelo Ball’s extension was a no-brainer for the Hornets. If he continues to develop, many believe he has the potential to become a top-25 talent in the NBA. However, without a solid core around him, his true potential may not be fully realized.

In conclusion, LaMelo Ball’s contract extension highlights the challenges faced by the Charlotte Hornets. While Ball is a promising young superstar, the team’s lack of talent and questionable decision-making has hindered their ability to build a competitive roster. The Hornets must address these issues to maximize the potential of their star player and elevate the team to new heights in the future.