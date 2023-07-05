Atlanta Braves vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Atlanta Braves are set to face off against the Cleveland Guardians in what promises to be an intriguing MLB match-up. Michael Soroka is set to take the bump for the Braves, and Cal Quantrill will start for the Guardians. The Braves are currently the favorites despite being on the road, with odds of -164. The total over/under for the game is set at a hefty ten runs.

The Braves are eager to bounce back from a loss yesterday, and they appear poised to do so given their line-up and recent performances against right-handed pitchers. Manager Terry Francona from the Guardians has openly expressed concern about the Braves line-up’s offensive strength.

Analyzing the last 30 days of play, each player in the Braves line-up boasts a Weighted On Base Percentage (wOBA) over 0.360 against right-handed pitchers – an impressive stat that reveals the depth of their hitting. This statistic bodes well for the Braves, considering they are up against right-handed pitcher in Quantrill.

On the other hand, while not traditionally known for their offense, the Guardians have shown notable improvement against right-handed pitching over the past month. Their top seven batters all have positive weighted on-base percentages against right-handed pitching. This might make for an exciting contest, given Soroka, a right-hander, will be on the mound for the Braves.

However, neither Soroka nor Quantrill have had convincing performances recently. Soroka, who had a year off with an injury, hasn’t pitched well in his two starts this season, conceding nine total runs on May 29 and June 4. Quantrill also had a poor recent start, giving up six earned runs in just over three innings on June 30.

Given these struggles, the batting of both teams, and the current run line, the odds favor a high-scoring contest that may exceed the listed over/under ten runs. With a line-up that rarely disappoints when they score five or more runs, the Braves could potentially tally an even higher score.

With two struggling pitchers and two capable line-ups, trust seems to lean more toward the Braves. Despite the high team total, a low-scoring performance from the Braves would be a surprise.

