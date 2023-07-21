Baltimore Orioles Paying Dividends After Years of Tough Investing by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

When discussing the current state of the MLB, the Baltimore Orioles deserve a special mention. A month and a half ago, an assertion was made that the Orioles were on track to win the East. That forecast has come to pass, as the team has not only caught up but has taken the lead in the race.

Rays Stumble, Orioles Surge: A Shift in the American League

In contrast, the Tampa Bay Rays have experienced a rough patch in July, with only the Pirates performing worse this month. However, the Rays had the good fortune to begin the season on a high note, making their current mediocrity slightly less painful. The games in April are just as important as those in September, and the Rays’ solid start allowed them some room for error.

It’s also important to note the trade deadline. Many anticipate the Rays will be aggressive, reflecting their belief that this is the best team they’ve had to date. Their mediocre performance in recent times has been a surprise, particularly considering their impressive roster.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles continue their ascent. Their journey to the top bears a striking resemblance to the Houston Astros’ story. Michael Elias, the Orioles’ General Manager, was the Assistant GM for the Astros under Jeff Luhnow. He brought the same approach to the Orioles – stripping the team down to its bare bones, rebuilding from the ground up. This led to some tough seasons, with Baltimore losing over 100 games annually.

However, the approach is starting to bear fruit. The Baltimore Orioles are now shaping up to be a powerful team that could potentially dominate the next decade of Major League Baseball. The strategy of enduring a few painful seasons for the sake of long-term success seems to be paying off. The future looks promising for the Orioles, and their current performance indicates they’re on the right track.

