Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Today, the Baltimore Orioles are set to face off against the New York Yankees live from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Dean Kremer will be stepping up to the mound for the Orioles, while the Yankees have given the ball to Randy Vasquez.

Randy Vasquez, originally from the Yankees AAA team, debuted in May. Although his debut saw a loss against the San Diego Padres, he conceded just two runs over four and two-thirds innings. His performance earned him a win in June against the Chicago White Sox, demonstrating his potential to deliver when given the opportunity.

On the other hand, Kremer of the Orioles has had an up-and-down year. Despite being in a difficult slide, he has already matched his win total from the previous year. His performance could be a critical factor in whether the Orioles can break their losing streak.

However, the Yankees are starting to gain momentum. Their lineup, which was struggling just a month ago, is now delivering big hits, especially at home.

As for the total, it sits at nine. Since Vasquez has avoided getting hit hard and Kremer has been decent, the under might be a reasonable bet. However, conditions at Yankee Stadium today, with hot, humid weather expected, could factor into the total.

When it comes to individual players, Kremer’s ISO power numbers and weighted on-base percentage metrics against both lefty and righty batters are higher than the average for the season. It’s worth noting that the Yankees lineup has changed; it’s no longer the powerhouse it used to be. Notably, Giancarlo Stanton has been struggling against right-handed pitching, as have Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader, and DJ LeMahieu, who has a .231 weighted on-base percentage against right-handed pitching over the past month (56 at-bats).

The first pitch is set to be thrown at around 80 degrees, in muggy conditions, with the wind blowing out to left field. These conditions could lead to runs being scored due to the environment alone.

