Betting on Cooper Kupp for NFL Offensive Player of the Year by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As we delve into the dynamics of NFL offensive prowess, it is widely accepted that quarterbacks claim the Most Valuable Player award, often leaving the Offensive Player of the Year accolade up for grabs by those players who astound us with their performances.

This season, an exciting preseason bet is Cooper Kupp. Kupp is currently +3000 for this award, which seems like a betting oversight. This exceptional player is on the verge of an outstanding comeback following his injury. Reflecting on his 2021 performance, Kupp seized the Offensive Player of the Year award, having stunned the NFL with an impressive 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Last season, he only played nine games.

In 2023, there’s no reason why Kupp won’t echo his past glory. While it’s hard to predict whether the Los Angeles Rams will reclaim their top-tier status, Kupp could return as the phenomenal player we’ve admired in the past. Therefore, secure a bet on Kupp for Offensive Player of the Year.

Justin Jefferson (+1400) and Ja’Marr Chase (+1100) are also bound to be in the running, racking up significant numbers, but neither offers the value of Kupp. It’s also impossible to ignore the potential of Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle. Waddle could overshadow Tyreek Hill and should be considered a dark horse candidate for the Offensive Player of the Year award.

The upcoming NFL season will be a rollercoaster of exceptional performances, hard-fought games, and potentially surprising wins. Whether you’re a betting enthusiast or simply a fan of the sport, it will undoubtedly be a season to remember.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.