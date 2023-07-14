Betting on the Underdog: The Orioles as a World Series Dark Horse by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Picking a team to take down the formidable Atlanta Braves is a daunting task. Predicting the American League contender in the Major League Baseball playoffs is just as challenging. While many baseball enthusiasts and bettors are setting their sights on the Tampa Bay Rays, you should not discount the Baltimore Orioles just yet.

Given their impressive performance this season, the conventional wisdom touts the Rays as the automatic choice to win the AL East. Their current standing, bolstered by a strong lineup and a deep bullpen, certainly speaks volumes. The Rays, in all likelihood, will make it to the playoffs and will undoubtedly prove to be formidable opponents. However, keeping an eye on other contenders like the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros is essential. They are building momentum and showing signs of peaking at the right time. That said, we can’t overlook the need for the New York Yankees to be in the mix, but it’s unlikely they have a shot at winning the World Series.

So, who from the AL will take the field in the World Series? A look at the current playoff tree may give us some insights.

Assuming the season ended today, the Rays and the Texas Rangers would secure the byes in the AL. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians would be up against the Astros, and the Orioles would face the Blue Jays in the wild-card round. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, the Yankees would not make the cut.

On the National League side, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Braves have the byes, with the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants squaring off, while the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks play in the other wild card.

Given the odds and prevailing trends, the Orioles are a decent bet to come out of the AL. They have shown resilience throughout the season and have the potential to cause a few upsets in the playoffs. Though they might not be the popular choice, they would make the postseason more thrilling and unpredictable.

Will the Orioles rise to the occasion and emerge as the dark horse of the AL, or will the usual suspects rule the roost? The excitement is building, and the anticipation is palpable.

