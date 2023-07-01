Between the Rays and Braves, Which is the Best Team in Baseball? by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays have been putting on quite the show this MLB season, boasting the best win percentages in the league. Although the Rays have chalked up three more wins than the Braves, Atlanta has registered one less loss. It’s a close-run race at the top of the MLB standings.

As it stands, the Rays hold the best record in the majors and the American League, while the Braves proudly possess the second-best record in the majors and are leading the National League by a substantial margin.

When weighing these two standout squads, the Braves might be the superior team right now. This viewpoint may seem somewhat controversial, especially given the Rays’ impressive statistics. But when one considers the World Series favorites, there’s a convincing argument to be made in favor of the Braves.

One critical area that gives the Braves an edge is their bullpen, an area of concern for the Rays that could be their Achilles heel. While the Rays could address this issue in time for the World Series, it’s not an immediate guarantee.

Atlanta, on the other hand, has been putting on an offensive masterclass. Despite injury setbacks in the rotation, their starting pitching has held its own. The bullpen looks more solid, giving them an advantage in the late innings of games. While somewhat shaky, their defense is the only glaring weakness at the moment.

A significant boost to the Braves’ prospects is the return of Mike Soroka. Although there may not be much optimism around Soroka’s return, he has shown great potential in the past. If he exceeds expectations and regains his former prowess, he could provide a considerable upside for the Braves.

The lean is toward the Braves when comparing the Rays and Atlanta head-to-head. With fewer red flags and a potential upside from a healthier starting rotation, the Braves seem to hold a slight edge. Of course, the beauty of baseball is its unpredictability, and only time will tell which of these teams will indeed come out on top.