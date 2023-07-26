Beyond Dollar Signs: Measuring the ACC's True Value by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Jim Phillips, the ACC commissioner, left no doubts about his ambition for the conference during his address at ACC Media Day. He firmly placed the ACC’s financial position as the third-highest revenue-generating league, trailing the SEC and the Big 10, and stressed the league’s desire to climb higher. However, is being in third place a crisis for the ACC?

This could be a misconception. In the larger context of American sports, a bigger budget doesn’t necessarily guarantee success, and a smaller one doesn’t condemn a team or league to failure. The ACC is in third place, but that’s far from a sign of weakness.

Take a look at MLB and the Baltimore Orioles, for example. Despite operating on a quarter of the payroll of the New York Yankees, the Orioles lead the AL East. For all their financial might, the Yankees haven’t clinched a championship since 2009. The same applies to basketball. The New York Knicks, who have one of the highest payrolls in the league, continue to struggle on the court.

Meanwhile, the Big 10, despite its immense wealth, hasn’t won a National Championship in football since 2014, and a basketball championship has eluded them since 2000. Their financial advantage hasn’t translated into consistent success.

The ACC’s third-place financial standing isn’t a disadvantageâ€”it’s just a number. Now look at the Big 12, which currently earns slightly more TV revenue than the ACC, as the ACC’s media rights deal is locked in until 2036. Hypothetically, if the SEC could poach any school, they would likely look to the ACC first.

Potential targets could be powerhouse programs like North Carolina, Clemson, possibly Virginia, and Florida State. These are all ACC schools, all highly desirable, and they would likely be on the SEC’s list before any Big 12 institution.

Despite what critics may suggest, the ACC is not in a crisis. Being in third place financially has not hindered its competitive success. The ACC has shown that it’s more than capable of competing on the grandest stages, and no amount of money can guarantee a surefire path to success.

