Biggest Sellers at MLB Trade Deadline, Mets, Padres, or Cardinals? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The question of which team will sell more aggressively in the upcoming MLB trade deadline has garnered attention and sparked speculation among baseball enthusiasts. While the original wording and grammar may have left room for improvement, it raises an interesting topic worth exploring.

When it comes to determining aggressiveness in trades, several factors come into play. For the Padres, the potential departure of Max Scherzer and Starling Marte could be seen as aggressive moves. However, the true definition of aggressiveness lies in acquiring impact players like Manny Machado or Juan Soto, which the Padres have already done. On the other hand, the Cardinals may consider trading cornerstone players like Paul Goldschmidt, but it is unlikely, given their commitment to building around young talents such as Jordan Walker.

Looking at the Cardinals’ struggles this year, two key issues emerge. Firstly, their rotation setup lacked foresight in accounting for the aging Adam Wainwright. Additionally, they failed to recognize the significance of Yadier Molina’s leadership in elevating their pitching staff. Without suitable trade assets, the Cardinals might choose to coast along rather than be active sellers.

Meanwhile, the Padres find themselves in a predicament. Despite being 11.5 games behind in the division and eight games behind in the wild card race, their talented roster and strong pitching rotation offer hope for a potential resurgence. If Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove regain their form simultaneously, the Padres could make a run at the wild card spot. Therefore, it seems unlikely that the Padres will become sellers and instead may pursue additional pitching or bullpen support.

Among the three teams, the New York Mets are the most likely to engage in aggressive selling. With veteran players eager to win before their careers wind down, the Mets could explore deals to bolster their chances. A potential reunion between Max Scherzer and the Los Angeles Dodgers appears attractive, considering Scherzer’s familiarity with the organization and the team’s need for starting pitching. Adding Starling Marte to the mix could address the Mets’ outfield issues and provide a much-needed boost in athleticism.

Ultimately, the Mets’ desire to maximize their chances for success and the availability of impact players makes them the frontrunners for aggressive selling. The Padres, despite their position in the standings, are unlikely to become sellers, given their significant investments in star players. The Cardinals, although struggling, lack the necessary trade assets to make substantial moves.

As the trade deadline approaches, seeing how these teams navigate their respective situations will be fascinating. Aggressive selling can reshape a team’s future, and the decisions made by the Mets, Padres, and Cardinals could significantly impact the landscape of the MLB.