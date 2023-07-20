Bird's Eye View: Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles to Favorable NFC Odds by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There’s a question buzzing through the NFL community: who is the best team in the NFC Conference? Philadelphia Eagles, a name that sends chills down the spine of any opposing team, are this season’s favorites in the NFC.

The betting market, as it stands, has the Eagles at an impressive +330. Without hesitation, many fans, experts, and critics point to the Eagles as the frontrunners. This vote of confidence isn’t unearned; much of it rests on the broad shoulders of quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts’ odds may be a long shot in the NFL MVP race with +1100, but his prowess on the field tells a different story. It’s hard to overlook his commanding performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Accounting for four touchdowns in that game – three running and one passing – has solidified Hurts’ reputation as a formidable playmaker.

Complementing Hurts’ tenacity are offensive powerhouses A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. With the addition of D’Andre Swift, stepping in for Miles Sanders, the Eagles have assembled an offensive juggernaut ready to dominate.

However, not all is sunshine and touchdowns in Philadelphia. Lingering questions about the team’s offensive cohesion without former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, now head coach with the Indianapolis Colts, cloud the horizon. Will the Eagles’ offense skip a beat or continue their rhythm of dominance?

Despite the Eagles’ strong prospects, at +330 odds, it’s risky to bet on them. On paper, they’re the conference’s strongest team. Yet, a prudent bettor might want to consider alternative options.

One such option could be Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being +600 underdogs, they have the potential to upset the odds. On the other hand, a riskier bet could be the Green Bay Packers, whose +1800 odds could result in a massive payoff should they snatch the NFC Championship.

This season is shaping up to be a nail-biter. The Eagles are in a prime position, but their success is far from guaranteed. In the fiercely competitive arena of the NFL, there’s always room for an underdog to rise. Only time will tell if the Eagles will soar to the top or another team will swoop in to steal their thunder.

