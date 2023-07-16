Blake Snell: A Bold Prediction for the NL Cy Young Award by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The buzz in the MLB community is reaching a fever pitch as Blake Snell, an unforeseen dark horse, storms into the conversation for the National League Cy Young award. The left-hander, who had a relatively quiet start to the season, has surged into prominence in recent times, and the question now on everyone’s lips is, “Could Blake Snell clinch the National League Cy Young award?”

Impressive Numbers That Speak Volumes

The notion might seem audacious initially, but a closer look at Snell’s performance hints at his exceptional capabilities. Currently, he is on track to achieve a staggering total of 244 strikeouts. Sure, he is also set to walk 91 players, but let’s not overlook that his walk rate is significantly lower than before.

And if that’s not convincing enough, consider his stats from the last five games. Over his last 34.0 innings, Snell has pulled off an astonishing 58 strikeouts. This gives us an idea of how dominant he has been recently. Beyond that, he also demonstrated outstanding control, allowing just 15 walks and 19 hits, maintaining a WHIP of 1.00, and securing a meager ERA of 0.53.

Snell’s Acquisition: A Game Changer?

Many attribute Snell’s outstanding performance to his acquisition by the San Diego Padres. While it’s plausible that this has contributed significantly to his current form, his individual skills, and talent should not be overlooked.

Striking Out The Competition

With baseball great Clayton Kershaw sidelined due to injury, the Cy Young award race is open for contenders. In such a scenario, Snell’s current form could potentially catapult him to the top, enabling him to close in on other contenders like Spencer Strider and Zach Gallon.

The Unsustainability Factor: Should We Be Concerned?

It’s crucial to acknowledge that maintaining such an incredible pace might be unsustainable. However, if Snell continues his current trajectory, he’ll likely remain a key player in the conversation. With odds still favoring him at 12 to 1, Snell’s potential to clinch the award cannot be dismissed outright.

Final Verdict: A Definite Contender

Considering everything, it’s evident that Blake Snell has transformed his game and is well-positioned to stay in the Cy Young award conversation. Whether he’ll emerge as the ultimate winner remains to be seen. Regardless, his recent performance makes for a fascinating baseball narrative and serves as a testament to his exceptional talent. Keep your eyes peeled as this exciting story unfolds in the MLB world.

