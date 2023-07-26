Breaking Down Giants RB Saquon Barkley New Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Giants have found common ground with star running back Saquon Barkley, defusing any potential training camp absence. Barkley and the Giants have agreed to a one-year, $11 million incentive-based deal for the upcoming NFL season.

This agreement is a win-win for both parties: Barkley will not miss any of training camp, ensuring he is in prime shape for the season. He also has the chance to earn up to an extra $909,000 through the deal’s incentive clauses.

In addition to his base salary, Barkley is set to receive a $2 million signing bonus upfront. The additional potential earnings hinge on him meeting specific performance targets. Those targets include rushing for over 1,000 yards, scoring more than ten touchdowns, and the Giants securing a playoff spot.

This deal puts to rest any lingering concerns fans may have had about Barkley’s readiness for the upcoming season. Despite the contractual negotiations, many speculated that Barkley would be suited up and ready for Week 1.

The stage is set for his return on September 10th against the Dallas Cowboys, a match eagerly anticipated by Giants fans and football lovers alike. The uncertainty around Barkley’s attendance at training camp, spurred by the contract extension impasse, has been neatly resolved with this deal.

Essentially, this agreement acts as a band-aid, healing any potential rifts that may have formed during the extension negotiations. Barkley’s return to the Giants camp is a strong indicator of the upcoming season’s potential and a testament to the Giants’ commitment to their star player.

As Barkley prepares to fulfill the conditions of his incentive-laden deal, fans can look forward to another exciting season from one of the NFL’s most explosive running backs.

