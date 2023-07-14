Breece Hall's Recovery Will Impact the Jets' Offseason Moves by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is making headlines this off-season as reports circulate that he will make an early return for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. The news has certainly caused a stir, with some questioning if he will truly be back in full form or if this unexpected comeback might be too optimistic.

There is a high likelihood that Hall might not be at 100% capacity right out of the gate. Hall’s initial performance might not match his full potential, so what does this mean for the Jets’ game plan? It’s probable they’ll manage Hall’s touches, easing him back into the flow of the game rather than risking further injury by pushing him too hard, too soon. As the season progresses, they will carefully monitor and adjust. If all goes well, the Jets should make him the workhorse running back by the end of the year.

However, if Hall displays any signs of struggling with his recovery during the early games, the Jets will likely divvy up his carries among the backup running backs. The team doesn’t currently boast an extensive roster of experienced players for the position, leaving the door open for potential recruitment.

The Jets have been rumored to be in talks with Dalvin Cook, a move that would bring a proven veteran into the fold. Should the Jets decide to sign Cook, it could be taken as a sign of caution about Hall’s readiness for the new season. Adding Cook would offer a valuable safety net, ensuring a solid running game even if Hall needs to be eased in more gradually.

So as we approach Week 1, it’s worth keeping a close eye on the Jets’ roster moves at running back. These moves will reveal their confidence level in Hall’s return and whether they’re hedging their bets or going all-in on the prospect of his full recovery.

Whatever happens, the ripple effect on the season’s betting odds will undoubtedly be significant.

