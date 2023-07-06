Bringing Back Kyrie Irving Was the Right Choice for the Mavericks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Dallas Mavericks made a significant move during the offseason that has caught the attention of basketball enthusiasts. Acquiring Kyrie Irving was initially met with high expectations for the team, with hopes of making a deep playoff run. However, the season did not pan out as expected, as the Mavericks fell short of a playoff berth. Yet, upon closer inspection, it appears the Mavericks’ front office played their cards right.

Realizing that the chemistry between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving wasn’t clicking, the Mavericks made the tough decision to bench certain players in the season’s final games. Although missing the playoffs may have seemed like a disaster, it had an unexpected upside. It highlighted the need for Doncic and Irving to address their differences and work on getting on the same page. The offseason provided the perfect opportunity for them to iron out their issues and build a stronger foundation.

Meanwhile, Irving’s flirtation with other teams, such as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, inadvertently worked in the Mavericks’ favor. Irving inadvertently ensured that the Mavericks couldn’t afford to lose him for nothing by driving up his market value. This set the stage for an essential off-season decision: the Mavericks had to bring back Irving.

While last season may have been considered an abject disaster, the Mavericks’ front office closed it on a positive note by signing a superstar player in Irving. They are focused on building a team around Doncic and Irving, instilling hope in Mavericks fans for the upcoming season. The key to their success lies in keeping the two superstars healthy and constructing a complementary roster.

Despite the potential for a disastrous season, the Mavericks seem to be salvaging their prospects by strategically building a team that complements the strengths of Doncic and Irving. As a result, there is renewed optimism surrounding the team. If the Mavericks can maintain the health of their star duo and continue constructing a well-rounded roster, they have the potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

