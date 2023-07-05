Can Anyone Stop Ronald Acuna Jr. From Winning NL MVP? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr. continues to cement his status as one of the most electrifying players in Major League Baseball, further edging into MVP territory as he propels himself into the -350 range for odds to win the prestigious award.

AcuÃ±a’s statistics in 2023 alone are staggering, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. He’s already amassed a whopping 41 stolen bases, creating a dazzling display of speed that puts him on track for an unprecedented year. This impressive tally comes at the heels of an All-Star break during which AcuÃ±a recorded an impressive 21 homers. The Atlanta Braves outfielder has proven he’s not just a threat on the bases but also a formidable presence in the batter’s box, racking up power numbers, equaling his mid-season steal count.

Looking beyond the Braves, there’s no talent shortage in the National League, especially considering the stellar array of players who make up the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman, the LA standout and former Acuna teammate, trails AcuÃ±a in the MVP odds. A reliable first baseman and consistent batter, Freeman represents a viable alternative for those seeking to place an outside bet. He presents a tantalizing opportunity at odds of 12 to 1 for those willing to back a strong yet slightly less favored candidate for the MVP crown.

Mookie Betts stands out among the ‘Dodger guys,’ as he is also a tempting proposition for MVP speculators, with odds standing at 12 to 1.

Aside from a trade situation or unforeseen injury akin to the likes of Shohei Ohtani, it’s hard to envisage anyone else wrestling the MVP title from AcuÃ±a’s grasp this season. All eyes will be on AcuÃ±a as he defies the odds, overcomes obstacles, and continues providing a baseball masterclass.