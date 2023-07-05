Can Chet Holmgren Take the Young Thunder to the Next Level? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

A rewarding sight unfolded for Oklahoma City Thunder fans as their team rallied to a commendable 98-85 victory in Summer League Monday over the Utah Jazz. Having endured a tough streak of losses on and off the court, the Thunder’s recent performance brings a glimmer of hope for NBA fans, underpinned by notable performances from several key players.

Among the standouts was Chet Holmgren, who returned to form after missing all last year due to injury. Holmgren put up an impressive performance with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and four blocks. Complementing Holmgren’s performance was a highlight reel-worthy dunk from Tre Mann on Monday night.

Adding to the Thunder’s strong performance, Jalen Williams contributed significantly with his 21-point haul. The abundance of young talent and draft picks accumulated by the Thunder organization is promising. However, fans increasingly yearn to witness this potential translate into consistent on-court success.

This season seems primed for such a turning point for the Thunder. After missing out on the playoffs by a single win last year, the time is ripe for the young and dynamic team to seize the opportunity and elevate their game. Particularly in the Summer League, players like Williams and Mann, who have clocked meaningful minutes in NBA games, are expected to dominate and hone their skills further.

Holmgren’s performance was particularly encouraging for the Thunder. After a year-long absence from competitive basketball, Holmgren shook off the rust, displaying strong rim protection with multiple two-handed blocks. Holmgren brings a unique skill set as a center, filling a critical void in the Thunder’s lineup. His defensive prowess and his offensive capabilities could be the missing puzzle piece needed for the Thunder to potentially jump into the top seven or six in the Western Conference in the upcoming season.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder fans await tangible results on the court, this season seems to be shaping up to fulfill that promise. The performances of Holmgren, Mann, and Williams, all point to a bright future, indicating that the tide may finally be turning for the Thunder.

