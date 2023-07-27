Can Marvin Harrison Jr. Win the Heisman With a Mediocre Quarterback? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With the college football season just around the corner, fans, bettors, and experts alike are eagerly watching the Heisman Trophy futures, especially when it comes to Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Priced at +3000, the talented wide receiver attracts considerable attention at the betting window, hinting at an upcoming season of big plays and significant achievements.

Yet, despite the surge of bets on Harrison Jr. for the Heisman, there are essential factors to consider when gauging his chances. A primary concern revolves around Ohio State’s quarterback situation. A wide receiver’s success is invariably linked to the quarterback’s abilities, as he is the one delivering the ball. And at this stage, Ohio State is yet to identify a proven, experienced quarterback who can consistently get it to Harrison Jr.

A player like Harrison Jr. can undoubtedly make a significant impact on the field, but winning the Heisman as a wide receiver requires a quarterback capable of putting him in a position to excel. If Ohio State is going to field a novice or a less proven quarterback, namely either Devin Brown or Kyle McCord, Harrison Jr.’s chances of a Heisman-caliber season could be adversely affected.

The season’s first few weeks will likely be a learning curve for an inexperienced quarterback. It’s a crucial time that demands quick adaption and growth. If the quarterback struggles during this period, it could hamper Harrison Jr.’s performance, affecting his Heisman Trophy chances.

The landscape of college football is riddled with uncertainties, surprises, and potential breakout stars. As we gear up for the 2023 season, the Heisman futures for Marvin Harrison Jr. remind us of the exciting spectacle that lies ahead. The Ohio State wide receiver has the talent and the drive, but his Heisman hopes may rest on whether his yet-to-be-named quarterback can rise to the challenge.

