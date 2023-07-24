Can the Detroit Lions Make Dan Campbell Coach of the Year? by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

The Detroit Lions are once again a subject of contention in the NFL. There’s a notion floating around: if the Lions can win 11 games this season and make the playoffs, their head coach could be considered for the ‘Coach of the Year’ award. This premise, however, is somewhat flawed.

Consider the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs, teams widely expected to win 14 or 15 games out of the 17 in the regular season. By contrast, even with a predicted 11 wins, the Lions would still be far behind. Historically, the Coach of the Year award is more likely to go to the coach whose team wins the most games. It’s hardly ever awarded based merely on a team making the playoffs, especially a team like the Lions, who have been largely absent from the postseason.

Before we even begin to entertain the idea of playoff contention, let alone Coach of the Year awards or Super Bowl trophies, it’s essential to consider the Lions’ recent history. The stark reality is that Detroit has struggled in professional sports across the board. The Detroit Red Wings in hockey, the Detroit Tigers in baseball, and the Detroit Pistons in basketball have all had their share of struggles, and the Lions have been no exception.

Detroit sports fans know all too well the annual cycle of hope and disappointment that comes with supporting these teams. Like fans of the Chicago Bears, who have seen minimal success since their Super Bowl victory in 1985 under Mike Ditka, Lions fans have become accustomed to seeing their team fall short.

So, while the optimism surrounding the Lions this season is understandable, caution is warranted. Making the playoffs is one thing, but becoming a consistent, championship-winning franchise is an entirely different challenge. Let’s not rush into celebrating hypothetical achievements. Instead, let’s watch and see if this Lions team can prove their worth on the field.

