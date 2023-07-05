Can the New York Mets Get Back in the Wild Card Race? by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

The New York Mets, one of the early-season MLB favorites to vie for a pennant or even a World Series title, have been faltering but have recently found some momentum with a three-game winning streak. As they head into a crucial series against the high-performing Arizona Diamondbacks – tied for second-most wins in the National League – they find themselves in the position of slight road underdogs. This desert showdown between New York and Arizona promises to bring high stakes and high excitement.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

The recent wins for the Mets are important, but they need more than just a few victories. Stacking up consecutive wins leading into the All-Star break could be a game-changer for the team. This series against Arizona provides an opportunity to steal victories from a team they may ultimately be competing against for a National League wild-card spot.

As of now, the Mets stand at 39-46, yet it would be premature to count them out. Teams like the Miami Marlins, grappling with injuries to key players such as Jazz Chisholm and Jonathan Davis, may find it hard to maintain their pace. Similarly, the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants may face challenges to sustain their current form.

If New York can seize this moment, gaining wins against direct competitors, they may yet salvage their season. The upcoming games are particularly crucial as they may tip the scale in favor of the Mets more than the market would suggest. Tonight’s pitching match-up looks favorable, with Tommy Henry of the Diamondbacks not quite hitting the mark consistently, while Kodai Senga has been solid.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

On the other hand, despite what may seem like a less-than-stellar lineup on paper, the Diamondbacks have been confounding skeptics all season. A player like Geraldo Perdomo, boasting an OPS+ of 123, is a perfect example of their unexpectedly strong performances. Meanwhile, the Mets roster seems to be mainly underperforming.

As they head into this all-important series, the Mets have a chance to turn their season around, one game at a time. By taking away wins from teams they are directly competing against, they can significantly improve their chances of snagging a wild card spot. The next few games could very well determine the course of their season and potentially their postseason fate.