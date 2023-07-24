Can the New York Yankees Make a Run for the Postseason? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the MLB season progresses, it’s becoming apparent that the New York Yankees are underperforming. Their upcoming schedule includes games against tough opponents such as the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, and the Houston Astros. Many have predicted that these matchups will expose the Yankees’ shortcomings, further diminishing their chances for a spot in the playoffs.

Despite the criticism, it’s important to note that there’s a strong desire among fans, myself included, for the Yankees to succeed. We long for the Yankees of yesteryear, those who consistently made the playoffs and had numerous World Series victories. However, the harsh reality is that the current team simply isn’t meeting those expectations.

In perspective, the Yankees are currently 8.5 games back in their division. If they were in the American League Central, their performance might be considered playoff-worthy. But in their current position, they lag behind teams like the Toronto Blue Jays and, notably, division leader Baltimore.

The only scenario where a change in sentiment might occur is if the Yankees manage to pull off a significant number of wins in their upcoming games, particularly against the O’s and Rays. However, that seems a tall order, given their current form.

Another tantalizing prospect that could shift the balance would be if the Yankees traded for Shohei Ohtani, the dual-threat superstar currently lighting it up for the Los Angeles Angels. With his 36 home runs and a 3.71 ERA, Ohtani could add significant firepower to the struggling Yankees.

However, there’s been little indication that the Yankees are pursuing Ohtani. In fact, the Orioles are being touted as a potential landing spot for him. Given their strong performance this season, they could assemble the most compelling package to secure the Japanese star.

The Yankees find themselves in a precarious situation. Their hopes of making the playoffs are fading, and their performance has been lackluster. It’s a tough pill to swallow for fans who have seen the franchise at its pinnacle. The next few weeks will be crucial for the Yankees, and it remains to be seen if they can turn things around.

