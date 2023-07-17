Can the Reds Catch the Brewers in the NL Central Race? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As we move deeper into the Major League Baseball season, an interesting narrative is unfolding in the National League Central division. The Milwaukee Brewers, once booked as an even-money favorite at +100, now lead the pack at a -160 favorite, as per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Cincinnati Reds, despite their commendable performance, remain the second-best price at 2 to 1.

The odds reflect the season’s dynamic progression and indicate a significant shift based on recent games. This alteration in odds shows the faith in the Brewers’ form and underlines the changing dynamics within the league.

It is essential to understand that the Reds still have a fair shot at shifting these odds. With six more games to go against the Brewers, Cincinnati has a genuine opportunity to challenge Milwaukee’s dominance and prove its worth. However, their recent performances against the Brewers haven’t been as promising as they hoped.

In an interesting subplot, the Brewers traded Josh Hader last season, a move many players felt dampened morale in the clubhouse. This move may have affected the team’s spirit as they headed into the postseason and the end of the season. However, given their current position, it will be fascinating to see if the Brewers decide to keep the squad intact going into the second half of the season this time around. The following two weeks will undoubtedly prove critical in determining the trajectory of both these teams’ seasons.

