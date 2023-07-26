Cheating in Golf: Should Pro Golfers Still Be Keeping Their Own Score? by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

The world of golf prides itself on the values of honor and integrity, a testament to the sport’s enduring tradition where professional golfers keep their own scores. This unique aspect of golf has always set it apart from other sports, emphasizing personal responsibility and honesty. However, a recent incident at the Ottawa Open has sparked a conversation about whether this long-held tradition is still viable in today’s competitive professional landscape.

In the PGA Canada Tour tournament last weekend, golfer Justin Doeden found himself under scrutiny. On his final hole on Friday, he had a double to miss the cut. Instead of marking a seven on his scorecard, he erased and put down a five. The discrepancy was spotted almost immediately, leading Doeden to withdraw from the tournament.

Reflecting on the incident, Do later tweeted, “All I’m saying is that every other professional sport has a referee and especially in golf where they track every single player shot all the time.” This statement, framed in the context of an unfortunate personal experience, has stirred up debate about whether it’s time for professional golf to reconsider its practices.

With the growing amount of money gambled on the sport, and the increasing number of spectators worldwide, the integrity of scoring has become more crucial than ever. This incident at the Ottawa Open has underscored that, despite the game’s inherent honor system, there is still room for error – or even manipulation.

The question is whether professional golf should move away from this traditional self-scoring practice. In an era where every single shot is tracked, perhaps implementing an official referee or scoring system could help ensure fair play and accuracy.

This conversation marks a significant moment in professional golf, a potential turning point that could change the fabric of the sport. As it unfolds, the global golfing community will undoubtedly watch with interest, debating the balance between maintaining tradition and ensuring accuracy and fairness in the modern game.

