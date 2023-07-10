Chicago Bears NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 7.5 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Chicago Bears are expected to be a team on the rise in 2023-24, but can Justin Fields help them exceed their projected 7.5-win total?

The Bears appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, but how far can the athletic signal-caller take them? Fields broke out last season, at least from a rushing perspective, leading fans to be bullish over his abilities with this group. There’s a lot more to the Bears than their quarterback, which leads us to look into their win total for this upcoming season.

In 2022-23, the Bears finished 3-14. Even with this troubling record, the Bears showed signs at key positions that they can be a team on the rise. Still, going from three wins to at least eight over one year is a tough ask. Even though they appear to have the franchise quarterback in place, there are a lot of pieces on this roster that aren’t quite ready to scream contenders. The NFC has taken a backseat to the AFC regarding overall talent and star power, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t reasons to be excited about what Ryan Poles and company are building.

The Bears offense has some pieces worthy of taking the next step this season, while their defense will be the key area that can propel them to take the leap to at least eight victories. Chicago was an offensive coordinator’s dream to face last season, and there are not a lot of signs that will change in 2023-24. As a result, it’s hard to be bullish about the prospects of Chicago making a five-win jump this season.

One thing that the Bears do have going for them is that they have the sixth-easiest strength of schedule. Still, that notion alone doesn’t give us much confidence in this group. There’s a lot of room for improvement with this group, especially in what appears to be a difficult-to-predict NFC North. Still, we’re comfortable taking the slight value price of the under 7.5 wins at -108.

Verdict: Under 7.5 wins (-108)

