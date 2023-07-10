Chicago Bears – Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Chicago Bears are coming off a dismal three-win campaign, but there’s still reason to be optimistic about their direction moving forward.

There are multiple specials on the FanDuel Sportsbook regarding their regular season performance.

Let’s dive into some of those NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Chicago Bears to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +185

The Chicago Bears finished last season in the bottom half of the NFL in points scored. After acquiring a high-end receiver in DJ Moore, the team has more weapons for Justin Fields to take advantage of. This can elevate the Bears’ passing game, and we expect this offense to take another step. Even if we’re not entirely bullish about this roster, we like Chicago’s offense to find a way to score a touchdown in every regular season game, which pays out at a very appealing +185.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Chicago Bears to beat Green Bay Packers On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +250

With Aaron Rodgers no longer in the fold for the Green Bay Packers, it’ll be interesting to follow what transpires with this rivalry. The Packers swept the Bears in two regular season games last year, but with Jordan Love now Green Bay’s QB1, it’s anyone’s guess how these games play out. The most likely scenario is that these teams split the two games, each winning their home game. As a result, we’re content with fading this bet.

Justin Fields To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +750

It’s hardly a secret that Justin Fields has brought much more to the table with his legs than his arm. Fields broke out as a rushing threat last season, tallying 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. His passing stats weren’t as flashy, throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns. With only four quarterbacks throwing for 30 or more touchdowns last year, we feel it’s unlikely a quarterback like Fields does that this season.

DJ Moore To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season +850

DJ Moore will be a welcomed addition to the Bears offense, factoring in that they just haven’t had that alpha wide receiver that can come down with deep balls or create plays out of nothing. In Moore’s five seasons in the NFL, his best year saw him tally seven receiving touchdowns, which transpired last year. Moore also boasts three seasons with over 1000 receiving yards. It will depend on the chemistry that Fields and Moore create early on, but this isn’t a bad value play, factoring in that Moore is the clear top target in Chicago’s offense.

Chicago Bears To Reach NFC Championship Game +1000

The NFC is much more wide-open than the AFC, but that doesn’t mean we expect the Chicago Bears to factor into the discussion. You never know in professional sports, but we’re pretty confident the Bears won’t find their way to the NFC title game.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Earlier Season Specials: Indianapolis Colts | Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Los Angeles Chargers | Miami Dolphins | Jacksonville Jaguars | Buffalo Bills | Cincinnati Bengals | Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Philadelphia Eagles | Pittsburgh Steelers | New York Jets | New York Giants |