Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Cubs @ Brewers – First Pitch: 2:10 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 80°

Get ready for an exciting MLB baseball showdown between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs, a team flying a bit under the radar, have the potential to contend for a playoff spot this season. The division they compete in has been full of surprises, making it even more intriguing to consider the Cubs a possible winner.

On the pitching mound for the Milwaukee Brewers is Julio Teheran. Although his overall starts have been solid, his analytical numbers reveal some areas of concern that finally caught up to him in his recent outing. The Chicago Cubs, known for their hitting prowess, are likely to capitalize on Teheran’s struggles and continue their offensive success against him today.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that Teheran has had difficulties facing right-handed batters over the past month. Considering that the Cubs’ lineup features eight right-handed batters, this could pose a significant challenge for the Brewers’ pitcher. This further tilts the odds in favor of the Cubs, making them the likely pick to win this game.

In summary, the upcoming game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers promises to be an exciting clash. With the Cubs’ ability to exploit Teheran’s weaknesses and the Brewers’ struggles against right-handed batters, the Cubs appear to have the upper hand. Fans can expect a thrilling and potentially high-scoring contest as these two teams battle it out on the field.

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

Spread Total Moneyline Cubs -1.5 +147 O 9 -101 -112 Open +144 9 -111 -115 Current Brewers +1.5 -176 U 9 -119 -108 Open -169 9 -109 -104 Current

Cubs Projected Lineups: Starting Pitcher: Drew Smyly: 7-5, 3.96 ERA, 7.40 K/9 1. CF Mike Tauchman .261, 2 HR, 16 RBI 2. 2B Nico Hoerner .290, 5 HR, 42 RBI 3. RF Seiya Suzuki .253, 6 HR, 26 RBI 4. LF Ian Happ .254, 7 HR, 38 RBI 5. SS Dansby Swanson .264, 9 HR, 35 RBI 6. 1B Cody Bellinger .266, 7 HR, 22 RBI 7. DH Christopher Morel .269, 14 HR, 33 RBI 8. C Yan Gomes .265, 7 HR, 24 RBI 9. 3B Nick Madrigal .281, 1 HR, 15 RBI Brewers Starting Pitcher: Julio Teheran: 2-3, 2.85 ERA, 5.49 K/9 1. 1B Owen Miller .293, 4 HR, 22 RBI 2. SS Willy Adames .199, 12 HR, 35 RBI 3. C William Contreras .243, 8 HR, 26 RBI 4. LF Christian Yelich .272, 9 HR, 37 RBI 5. 3B Brian Anderson .220, 9 HR, 37 RBI 6. RF Blake Perkins .250, 2 HR, 11 RBI 7. DH Brice Turang .206, 3 HR, 16 RBI 8. CF Joey Wiemer .208, 11 HR, 30 RBI 9. 2B Andruw Monasterio .233, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Betting Insights:

Cubs

The over hit in two of the Chicago Cub’s last five games on the road in 2023

