Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Reds @ Nationals – First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.
Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 84
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Reds
|-1.5
|+125
|O 9.5
|-114
|-125
|Open
|+138
|10
|-106
|-114
|Current
|Nationals
|+1.5
|-149
|U 9.5
|-105
|+105
|Open
|-164
|10
|-114
|-105
|Current
Projected Lineups:
MLB
Reds
Starting Pitcher: Brett Kennedy: 0-0
|1.
|3B
|Kevin Newman
|.262, 3 HR, 26 RBI
|2.
|2B
|Matt McLain
|.312, 7 HR, 27 RBI
|3.
|DH
|Jonathan India
|.256, 10 HR, 41 RBI
|4.
|SS
|Elly De La Cruz
|.307, 3 HR, 12 RBI
|5.
|LF
|Spencer Steer
|.283, 13 HR, 48 RBI
|6.
|1B
|Joey Votto
|.167, 3 HR, 8 RBI
|7.
|RF
|Nick Senzel
|.242, 5 HR, 28 RBI
|8.
|CF
|TJ Friedl
|.312, 6 HR, 31 RBI
|9.
|C
|Curt Casali
|.162, 0 HR, 6 RBI
Nationals
Starting Pitcher: Patrick Corbin: 5-9, 4.84 ERA, 6.14 K/9
|1.
|RF
|Lane Thomas
|.302, 14 HR, 43 RBI
|2.
|2B
|Luis GarcÃa
|.276, 5 HR, 36 RBI
|3.
|3B
|Jeimer Candelario
|.263, 10 HR, 38 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Joey Meneses
|.283, 2 HR, 39 RBI
|5.
|LF
|Stone Garrett
|.255, 4 HR, 19 RBI
|6.
|1B
|Dominic Smith
|.265, 3 HR, 18 RBI
|7.
|C
|Riley Adams
|.283, 3 HR, 9 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Derek Hill
|.147, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|9.
|SS
|CJ Abrams
|.230, 7 HR, 33 RBI
Betting Insights:
Reds
- The over hit in three of the Cincinnati Reds’ last five games on the road in 2023
Nationals
- The over hit in two of the Washington Nationals’ last five games at home in 2023
