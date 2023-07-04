Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Reds @ Nationals – First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.

Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 84

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

Spread Total Moneyline Reds -1.5 +125 O 9.5 -114 -125 Open +138 10 -106 -114 Current Nationals +1.5 -149 U 9.5 -105 +105 Open -164 10 -114 -105 Current

Reds Projected Lineups: Starting Pitcher: Brett Kennedy: 0-0 1. 3B Kevin Newman .262, 3 HR, 26 RBI 2. 2B Matt McLain .312, 7 HR, 27 RBI 3. DH Jonathan India .256, 10 HR, 41 RBI 4. SS Elly De La Cruz .307, 3 HR, 12 RBI 5. LF Spencer Steer .283, 13 HR, 48 RBI 6. 1B Joey Votto .167, 3 HR, 8 RBI 7. RF Nick Senzel .242, 5 HR, 28 RBI 8. CF TJ Friedl .312, 6 HR, 31 RBI 9. C Curt Casali .162, 0 HR, 6 RBI MLB Nationals Starting Pitcher: Patrick Corbin: 5-9, 4.84 ERA, 6.14 K/9 1. RF Lane Thomas .302, 14 HR, 43 RBI 2. 2B Luis GarcÃ­a .276, 5 HR, 36 RBI 3. 3B Jeimer Candelario .263, 10 HR, 38 RBI 4. DH Joey Meneses .283, 2 HR, 39 RBI 5. LF Stone Garrett .255, 4 HR, 19 RBI 6. 1B Dominic Smith .265, 3 HR, 18 RBI 7. C Riley Adams .283, 3 HR, 9 RBI 8. CF Derek Hill .147, 0 HR, 0 RBI 9. SS CJ Abrams .230, 7 HR, 33 RBI

Betting Insights:

Reds

The over hit in three of the Cincinnati Reds’ last five games on the road in 2023

Nationals

The over hit in two of the Washington Nationals’ last five games at home in 2023

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.