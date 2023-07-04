Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

1 hours ago

Reds @ Nationals – First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.
Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 84

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Reds -1.5  +125  O 9.5  -114  -125  Open
+138  10  -106  -114  Current
 Nationals +1.5   -149  U 9.5  -105  +105  Open
 -164  10   -114  -105  Current
Projected Lineups:

Reds

Starting Pitcher: Brett Kennedy: 0-0

1. 3B  Kevin Newman   .262, 3 HR, 26 RBI
2. 2B  Matt McLain   .312, 7 HR, 27 RBI
3. DH  Jonathan India   .256, 10 HR, 41 RBI
4. SS  Elly De La Cruz   .307, 3 HR, 12 RBI
5. LF  Spencer Steer   .283, 13 HR, 48 RBI
6. 1B  Joey Votto   .167, 3 HR, 8 RBI
7. RF  Nick Senzel   .242, 5 HR, 28 RBI
8. CF  TJ Friedl   .312, 6 HR, 31 RBI
9. C  Curt Casali   .162, 0 HR, 6 RBI

MLB

Nationals

Starting Pitcher: Patrick Corbin: 5-9, 4.84 ERA, 6.14 K/9

1. RF  Lane Thomas   .302, 14 HR, 43 RBI
2. 2B  Luis GarcÃ­a   .276, 5 HR, 36 RBI
3. 3B  Jeimer Candelario   .263, 10 HR, 38 RBI
4. DH  Joey Meneses   .283, 2 HR, 39 RBI
5. LF  Stone Garrett   .255, 4 HR, 19 RBI
6. 1B  Dominic Smith   .265, 3 HR, 18 RBI
7. C  Riley Adams   .283, 3 HR, 9 RBI
8. CF  Derek Hill   .147, 0 HR, 0 RBI
9. SS  CJ Abrams   .230, 7 HR, 33 RBI
Betting Insights:

Reds

  • The over hit in three of the Cincinnati Reds’ last five games on the road in 2023

Nationals

  • The over hit in two of the Washington Nationals’ last five games at home in 2023

