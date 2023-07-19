Cleveland Browns NFL Futures Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

With the NFL season fast approaching, all eyes are on the Cleveland Browns, who will have their entire squad showing up on Friday, July 21st. Set to face the Jets in the Hall of Fame game that kick-starts the preseason, the Browns are looking stronger than ever, with a 35 to 1 shot at the Super Bowl and a 4 to 1 for the AFC North. Additionally, they’re projected a win total of 9.5.

Much of the Browns’ hope this season is pinned on Deshaun Watson. With an inconsistent play last year, primarily attributed to getting the ring rust out of his system and acclimating to the offensive philosophy, Watson is expected to show significant improvement this year. There’s talk of him potentially passing for 4500 yards this season, which would undoubtedly elevate the Browns’ offense.

On the ground, the Browns have Nick Chubb, a reliable workhorse who can keep the chains moving and control the clock, which is a crucial factor in playoff games, particularly on the road. Furthermore, Myles Garrett, one of the game’s most dominant defensive edge rushers, brings much-needed firepower on the defensive side.

The Browns have made some strategic moves in the draft and the free market, gearing up for a promising season. In terms of the AFC North division, they’re expected to be right behind Joe Burrow and Cincinnati.

For those looking for a dark horse in this year’s race, the Browns present an attractive option at 35 to 1 for the Super Bowl or even 25 to 1 to win the AFC. Their potential has not gone unnoticed, and they might just pull off a surprise this season. Moreover, the Browns’ new icy white jerseys recently revealed added an extra dash of excitement for their fans.

As the season approaches, Cleveland Browns are one team to watch closely. Their solid line-up and strategic plays could see them having one of their best seasons.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.