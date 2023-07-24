College Football Betting Insights: Heisman Winner by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

With the 2023 college football quickly approaching, the Heisman Trophy futures market at BetMGM has seen significant shifts in line movements, ticket percentages, and handle percentages. A few notable players have emerged as frontrunners, with betting stats shaking up the odds across the board.

Line movement (open, current)

Jayden Daniels +1600, +900

J.J. McCarthy +2500, +1800

Marvin Harrison Jr. +2500, +2000

Will Howard +12500, +10000

Jayden Daniels, starting quarterback for LSU, opened with +1600 odds. However, we have seen his odds shrink dramatically to +900. Daniels has captured the betting public’s attention, leading to a 7.1% ticket percentage and a significant 8.6% of the total betting handle.

J.J. McCarthy, the highly-rated quarterback for Michigan, started with +2500 odds, which have since been reduced to +1800. McCarthy has also gathered a sizable betting interest with an 8.7% handle, indicating high confidence from the betting public.

Highest Ticket%

Marvin Harrison Jr. 9.5%

Caleb Williams 7.1%

Jayden Daniels 7.1%

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State‘s dynamic wide receiver, started the season with +2500 odds, which have now moved to +2000. This shift in odds reflects Harrison’s game-breaking ability and his growing reputation as a pivotal player for Ohio State. Interestingly, Harrison leads the pack in ticket percentages, holding an impressive 9.5% of the total tickets, even though his handle percentage stands at 5.6%.

Longshot contender Will Howard, the Kansas State quarterback, opened with +12500 odds. While Howard’s odds have moved to +10000, he still remains a bit of a dark horse in this Heisman race. However, the interesting point is that despite these long odds, Howard has emerged as one of the biggest liabilities for sportsbooks, alongside Harrison and McCarthy.

Highest Handle%

Quinn Ewers 10.3%

J.J. McCarthy 8.7%

Jayden Daniels 8.6%

When it comes to handle percentages, Quinn Ewers of Texas has seen the highest handle at 10.3%. Despite his opening odds being +1400, they have since moved to +1100, reflecting the substantial amount wagered on him.

Biggest Liability

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Will Howard

J.J. McCarthy

Although it’s still early, the Heisman Trophy futures market is already buzzing with activity. The performances of these players will further influence the betting odds and could potentially bring about more significant shifts. However, as it stands now, the Heisman Trophy race looks as competitive and intriguing as ever, which will ensure a thrilling season for college football fans and bettors alike.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.