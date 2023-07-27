College Football Betting Insights: Teams to Go Undefeated by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the college football season approaches, the odds for teams to go undefeated provide insights into where the confidence lies. Some top contenders may surprise you, while others have consistently displayed their dominance.

Alabama, unsurprisingly, sits at the top of the pack with opening odds at +550. They are by far the crowd favorite, garnering 68.4% of the ticket percentage and 78.3% of the handle percentage. Given the team’s stellar track record and powerful lineup, it’s no surprise that they are the bookmakers’ and the public’s top choice.

Highest Ticket%

Alabama 68.4%

Ohio State 5.3%

Michigan 2.6%

Next in line is Ohio State. Despite their shorter odds at +350, they have managed to attract a modest 5.3% ticket share but a mere 0.8% handle share. This indicates that while some place their bets on the Buckeyes, their confidence in going undefeated is somewhat shaky.

Highest Handle%

Alabama 78.3%

Notre Dame 6.5%

Texas 3.3%

Michigan is also in the mix, with opening odds at +375. They’ve only attracted 2.6% of the ticket and 2.0% of the handle percentages. Despite their decent odds, they’re not generating the same enthusiasm as the top two.

Clemson, another powerhouse, is on par with Alabama with odds at +550. Their ticket percentage mirrors Ohio State at 5.3%, and their handle percentage at 2.7% suggests moderate confidence in their potential for an undefeated season.

Next up is Florida State, with opening odds at +900. They’ve garnered an equal ticket and handle percentage at 2.6%, indicating a small but optimistic group of supporters.

Texas stands at odds of +1000, attracting 2.6% of ticket percentage and a slightly higher handle percentage of 3.3%. These numbers reflect the Longhorns’ underdog status but also suggest a small pool of believers in their undefeated potential.

Penn State falls on the lower side of the betting enthusiasm with odds at +1200. They’ve gained a 2.6% ticket percentage but a minuscule 0.1% handle percentage, indicating a lack of strong faith in their undefeated prospects.

Biggest Liability

Alabama

Notre Dame

Air Force

Lastly, the group of USC, Oklahoma, LSU, and Oregon, despite having odds ranging from +800 to +1000, have failed to gain any ticket or handle percentage. This lack of betting action suggests little to no confidence in these teams pulling off an undefeated season or a genuine dislike for the value offered.

While Alabama leads the pack with the highest odds and betting action, there’s still plenty of room for upsets and surprises. In college football, after all, nothing is ever truly guaranteed. The real games, when they begin, will provide the final answers. Until then, let the speculation and betting continue.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.